Ski Brule’s 31st annual race camp kicks off winter season

By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend kicks off Ski Brule’s 31st annual Thanksgiving Race Camp. More than 200 skiers from across the country will participate in the four-day camp.

“The one thing about ski racers is they will travel, do whatever they can to get on snow and ski. It is great to have a place like Ski Brule that is receptive to the racers and allows us to have the camp. It is awesome,” said Bob Vial, Race Camp instructor.

Staff said a student traveled from as far as South Carolina to participate. This is only Vial’s second year of coaching the race camp, but his 38th as a ski coach. He will teach a variety of skills.

“We’ll teach all of the fundamentals, all of the basics,” Vial said. “Their equipment is a little different, but they have to all have sharp edges. They were skiing on hard snow, and a lot of them need a sharper edge.

Anjelica Werning is a former ski racer, and she has fond memories of traveling with her dad.

“My dad and I bonded so much together with me going to races. He would travel all around the Midwest for me to be able to compete. Just being able to stay connected with my parents has been great,” Werning said.”

Werning became a ski instructor in college, but started on the slopes much younger.

“My mom was skiing with me when she was pregnant with me, but I started skiing when I was 5-years-old and began racing when I was in grade school,” Werning said.

Avid skiers say racing is more than just a sport.

“A lot of time you ski with your friends, you get to learn from them and get friends for life,” said Heinz Werning, skier.

Ski Brule’s race camp ends on Sunday. As the season progresses, resorts across the U.P. will have similar events.

