Parvu Lights is calling all Yoopers to come out see their christmas lights

Snow man.
Snow man.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Last year the Parvu family’s house lights were so impressive that the Marquette Board of Light & Power’s Annual lighting contest judges listed them as a top choice.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Parvu family had their lights on, to showcase why they were a top choice. After today the lights will continue to be on periodically till Dec.1st and every night through January. The Parvu family said all days of the event are free to whoever comes. Co-owner Katie Parvu talks about why they do this every year.

“It’s who we are, we are people who love Christmas I mean we bought our house and the first thing we did was put lights on it and then it transpired from there we started putting lights in the trees, and then we got our first snowman. Then all of a sudden it was like hey this is not big enough,” said Parvu.

The address for the house is 495 Brookton Road in Marquette Township and the family said hours of operation are 5:30 to 10 p.m. and on Christmas eve and Christmas day they will be open until midnight.

