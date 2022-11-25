Meister’s for Christmas now open for Christmas season

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Meister’s for Christmas opened its Christmas gift shop, tree lot and tree farm to the public Friday. Mom and dad can shop around for their favorite tree while the kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus all at one stop.

The gift shop has now expanded with more Christmas gift options for guests to choose from. While shopping there, hot apple cider is available to help keep customers warm. For the owners, it’s about making memories and celebrating Christmas.

“We want people to come out not just to shop and buy a tree, we want them to come out, go see Santa, go see the animals, and maybe go out in the fields and take a walk or a stroll while they look for a tree with their family and make those memories and really kick off that Christmas season right,” said George Meister, Meister’s for Christmas owner.

Meister’s is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

