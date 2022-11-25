Iron County VFW Post to host winter holiday kickoff event

The VFW post is decorated for the holiday season(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A community event in Iron County looks to kick off the winter holiday season. On Saturday; Santa, Mrs. Claus and characters from the movie “Polar Express” will be in Iron River.

Families can find them at the VFW Ottawa Post 3134 in Iron River. It’s hosted by the VFW and Wild Rivers Realty.

Children can get their photos taken with Santa, decorate ornaments and enjoy hot chocolate. The movie “Polar Express” will also be shown. This is the first year an event like this is happening.

“It’s all about the community coming together in a lot of ways. We had a lot of years where nobody did anything like this. This is a close community and it’s a great place to grow up in. It’s a small town, but we love it,” said Jill Ponozzo, event organizer.

The event starts Saturday at 3 p.m. CT at the VFW post on Genesee Street in Iron River.

