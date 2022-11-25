The Fire Station partnering with Last Prisoner Project for holiday letter campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, The Fire Station has partnered with the Last Prisoner Project for their holiday letter writing campaign.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, each of The Fire Station’s seven locations across the Upper Peninsula will have a letter writing station in the lobby area where customers can write a letter to an individual who has been incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis crimes in a state where cannabis is now legal to consume.

“We’re excited to partner with the Last Prisoner Project and give back to the broader cannabis community this Giving Tuesday,” shared The Fire Station CEO, Logan Stauber. “LPP’s letter writing campaigns are a great way to provide people with an opportunity to give back and remind our customers that there are still hundreds of people incarcerated across the country for cannabis possession.”

The Last Prisoner Project is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is rooted in cannabis criminal justice reform. LPP aims to end the United States’ policies on cannabis criminalization through initiatives such as prisoner release, record clearance, and re-entry support.

For customers not able to make it to one of The Fire Station’s physical locations on Giving Tuesday, there is a Digital Letter Writing Form on the Last Prisoner Project’s website.

In addition to the letter writing campaign, each TFS location will be collecting donations for the Last Prisoner Project from November 23, 2022 until December 31, 2022.

