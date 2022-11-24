Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center saves fawn’s life

Daisy
Daisy(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -- During Thanksgiving week, the Lowes store in Marquette Township had a special visitor. A baby fawn somehow found its way inside the home improvement store.

Apart from the fawn being scared to death, she was caught by a member of the DNR and brought to the Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Chocolay Township. While members helped rehabilitate the fawn, she was given the name Daisy.

“I was brought a fawn that had somehow made it into the Lowes store here in Marquette. I had got wildlife calls before of animal wildlife that has made it into the garden center,” said Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Director Kyann Clarke.

Daisy is now done with her rehabilitation, and she has returned to the wildlife home.

For more information on the Wilson Creek, Wildlife Rehabilitation Center click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
A white pick up appeared to be hauling a flatbed trailer with equipment when the trailer rolled...
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the...
Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
Gogebic County county man faces 8 felonies after leading police in car chase

Latest News

A great place for a great time.
Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and Remies Bar urge Thanksgiving drinking safety
All funds raised from the Turkey Trot go to the Marquette Senior High School Orchestra.
Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to MSHS
The Michigan State Police say the best thing you can do to avoid an accident this Thanksgiving...
Thanksgiving travel kicks off
Kim Harder Webb (right) stands with U.P. Realtors board member Carrie Toretta-Partello (left),...
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award