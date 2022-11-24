Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center saves fawn’s life

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -- During Thanksgiving week, the Lowes store in Marquette Township had a special visitor. A baby fawn somehow found its way inside the home improvement store.

Apart from the fawn being scared to death, she was caught by a member of the DNR and brought to the Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Chocolay Township. While members helped rehabilitate the fawn, she was given the name Daisy.

“I was brought a fawn that had somehow made it into the Lowes store here in Marquette. I had got wildlife calls before of animal wildlife that has made it into the garden center,” said Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Director Kyann Clarke.

Daisy is now done with her rehabilitation, and she has returned to the wildlife home.

