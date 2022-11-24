UPHS Portage holds 11th Annual Turkey Trot

Turkey Trot
Turkey Trot(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - In Houghton County over 200 people began thanksgiving with a morning tradition.

The 11th Annual Turkey Trot was held by UP Health System Portage Thursday. Participants of all ages walked (and ran) a 5k, starting at the hospital and back.

UPHS Portage Health and Fitness Coordinator Angela Luskin said the event helps people stay active and healthy ahead of the holidays, and of course, ahead of a lot of turkey during Thanksgiving.

“As we go through the holiday season, we tend to move our bodies a little less than we typically would. So, this is a great introduction to our holiday to be able to focus on moving our bodies more,” Luskin said.

Typically, participants walk on a snowmobile trail behind the hospital but because of the amount of snow, an alternate route around the hospital was chosen.

