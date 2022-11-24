Smarty’s Saloon hosts 3rd annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. restaurant celebrated Thanksgiving with friends.

Smarty’s Saloon hosted its third annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner. It’s a free Thanksgiving dinner that is open to the public and included an in-person or delivery option. It was funded through donations from the community and staffed by volunteers. The menu included Thanksgiving classics such as mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and of course, turkey.

Organizers say the event was a way for the community to socialize with each other.

“Sometimes when our delivery drivers deliver a meal, that’s the only person that person will see all day long,” said Dawn Lambert, Smarty’s Saloon event coordinator. “When they come in and dine in with us, it’s all about comradery and friendship and being able to visit with people.”

The event took place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Thanksgiving.

