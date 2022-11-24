Smarty’s Saloon hosts 3rd annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner

"Friends Helping Friends" Thanksgiving dinner
"Friends Helping Friends" Thanksgiving dinner(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. restaurant celebrated Thanksgiving with friends.

Smarty’s Saloon hosted its third annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner. It’s a free Thanksgiving dinner that is open to the public and included an in-person or delivery option. It was funded through donations from the community and staffed by volunteers. The menu included Thanksgiving classics such as mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and of course, turkey.

Organizers say the event was a way for the community to socialize with each other.

“Sometimes when our delivery drivers deliver a meal, that’s the only person that person will see all day long,” said Dawn Lambert, Smarty’s Saloon event coordinator. “When they come in and dine in with us, it’s all about comradery and friendship and being able to visit with people.”

The event took place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the...
Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
Human trafficking case.
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting

Latest News

A Thanksgiving plate
Brookridge Heights hosts Thanksgiving dinner
Negaunee Miners load the bus to Detroit
Parents, fans send off Negaunee Miners to Ford Field
Turkey Trot
UPHS Portage holds 11th Annual Turkey Trot
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified