Parents, fans send off Negaunee Miners to Ford Field

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school football team left for Ford Field this Thanksgiving.

The Negaunee Miners will play in the Division Six State Football Final Friday. The team went 13-0 after defeating Reed City in Gaylord last weekend. The Miners will face off against Grand Rapids West Catholic in their first championship in 20 years. Thursday, the team loaded a bus to Detroit and departed with a parade of parents, the fire department, and fans wishing them luck.

Negaunee’s head coach, Paul Jacobson, said on the Morning News that support from the community this week has been something special.

“The businesses have been unbelievable,” said Jacobson. “They’ve been pouring in from all over the place. Not just Negaunee, not just Marquette County, but throughout the Upper Peninsula, and that’s what’s really special about it.”

Kickoff from Ford Field is 4:30 p.m. on Friday. You can watch the game on Bally Sports Detroit.

