NMU Puckheads host Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving Meal at NMU
Thanksgiving Meal at NMU(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Puckheads are a student group known for their die-hard fandom of the NMU Wildcats hockey team. Wednesday night, they heard cheers for the Thanksgiving meal they prepared.

”This just felt like the right thing to do, this is what I love about NMU, this is an NMU family, and for some of these people this might be their first holiday away from home as well and we want everyone here to feel like they’re a part of something and part of a family,” said Alayna Marcus, NMU Puckheads co-president.

Remembering that not every NMU student heads home for the holiday break, the Thanksgiving meal was started by NMU Sophomore Kaelyn Filbey last year.

“I said hey we should do a Thanksgiving, I know there are a lot of other students here and it would be really nice to get some people together so, I paid for it last year, this year, I talked to Alayna and I said it would be really awesome if we could fund it through Puckheads,” Filbey said.

“Me and my teammates wanted to just get out into the community and really just enjoy Thanksgiving with others around us because we have something going on tomorrow as a team but we just wanted to reach out and meet new people and see new faces,” said Najashi Tolefree, NMU freshman.

The group says they plan to continue hosting the Thanksgiving dinner next year as well.

