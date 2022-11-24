Morning fog then drizzle this Thanksgiving Day

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A warm airmass with low moisture has moved in overnight, allowing patchy areas to develop in the eastern counties. Plan on a cloudy day with drizzle in the afternoon and evening as a front moves through. This will create some slick spots. Tomorrow clouds clear out and sunny conditions are expected for Saturday with unseasonably warm air. On Sunday a front will bring widespread rain/snow mix across the U.P. and rain in the Lower Peninsula.

Today: Morning fog with drizzle this afternoon and evening

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid 40s elsewhere

Friday: Rain/snow mix in the east. Clouds clear out during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s east

Saturday: Sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid 30s

Monday: Chance of snow showers during the morning

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: Overcast with snow west and rain in the east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

