Miners head football coach reflects on a season and a team he won’t soon forget

Paul Jacobson sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson before heading to Detroit for the state finals
The Miners will face Grand Rapids West Catholic November 25 at 4:30 p.m.
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Watch Negaunee’s head football coach Paul Jacobson talk about an incredible season, an unbelievable community, and the state finals game between the Negaunee Miners and Grand Rapids West Catholic set for November 25 in Detroit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect still at large
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the...
Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
Human trafficking case.
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting

Latest News

The Negaunee Miners will play Grand Rapids West Catholic November 24 at 4:30 p.m.
Negaunee Miners head coach reflects on a season and a team he'll never forget
drizzle
Morning fog then drizzle this Thanksgiving Day
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect still at large
Thanksgiving Meal at NMU
NMU Puckheads host Thanksgiving dinner