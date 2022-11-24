Miners head football coach reflects on a season and a team he won’t soon forget
Paul Jacobson sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson before heading to Detroit for the state finals
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Watch Negaunee’s head football coach Paul Jacobson talk about an incredible season, an unbelievable community, and the state finals game between the Negaunee Miners and Grand Rapids West Catholic set for November 25 in Detroit.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.