Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and Remies Bar urge Thanksgiving drinking safety

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The day before Thanksgiving is a popular night to go out.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Remies Bar said it’s their main goal is to make sure everyone makes it home after a fun night. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said it starts with drinking responsibly.

“One drink every hour and have a lot of hydrating water or some other type of drink and feel that in with food,” said Zyburt. “There’s a lot of things to take into account such as how tired you are and what you had to eat and the type of food.”

Zyburt said there will be additional patrols in the county on Wednesday night to ensure that the roads are safe.

“There are federal grants out there that help pay overtime for officers to specifically look for drunk or drugged drivers,” said Zyburt.

Remies Bar in downtown Marquette said it has been keeping customers safe from binge drinking for 25 years. Owner and General Manager Russ Modell explained that he prepares his staff for busy bar nights.

“Incredible training of our staff and our whole team at Remies is second to none. Responsible service of alcohol and the rapport that we’ve maintained with the police of law enforcement as well in these areas,” said Modell.

Modell also said his bar is well-connected with local cab companies just in case someone is unable to drive.

“If you’re going out, the most important thing to remember is to know when it’s time to say ‘I’ve had enough.’ Also, if you don’t feel like you can drive have someone that’s sober drive you home,” Modell added.

