Kasota Gift Shop features local artists for Christmas shopping

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - If you still need to do some Christmas shopping, the Bonifas Arts Center may have a solution.

The Kasota Gift Shop is inside the Bonifas. It features artwork from artists who won their category at the Waterfront Arts Festival earlier this year.

Al Stender is one artist featured. He died earlier this year. Any artwork of his sold will benefit the Bonifas and the music camp at Camp Batawagama, which he helped found.

“There’s a lot of different types of scenes. Currently, I have out the fall and the winter scenes along with some smaller pieces of work. We have some water scenes. If you’re looking for something, I’m sure we’ve got it,” said Kate Oman, the gallery director at the Bonifas Arts Center.

All pieces are original artwork. Anything for sale in the gift shop can be bought and taken home that day.

Kasota is open during the Bonifas Art Center’s normal operating hours.

