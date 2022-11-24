Kasota Gift Shop features local artists for Christmas shopping

Art by Al Stender for sale in the Kasota Gift Shop.
Art by Al Stender for sale in the Kasota Gift Shop.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - If you still need to do some Christmas shopping, the Bonifas Arts Center may have a solution.

The Kasota Gift Shop is inside the Bonifas. It features artwork from artists who won their category at the Waterfront Arts Festival earlier this year.

Al Stender is one artist featured. He died earlier this year. Any artwork of his sold will benefit the Bonifas and the music camp at Camp Batawagama, which he helped found.

“There’s a lot of different types of scenes. Currently, I have out the fall and the winter scenes along with some smaller pieces of work. We have some water scenes. If you’re looking for something, I’m sure we’ve got it,” said Kate Oman, the gallery director at the Bonifas Arts Center.

All pieces are original artwork. Anything for sale in the gift shop can be bought and taken home that day.

Kasota is open during the Bonifas Art Center’s normal operating hours.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the...
Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
Human trafficking case.
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting

Latest News

LBFE
Hancock’s Little Brother’s Friends of the Elderly holds Thanksgiving dinner
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Escanaba.
‘That’s what it’s all about’: Escanaba celebrates community at annual Thanksgiving Dinner
"Friends Helping Friends" Thanksgiving dinner
Smarty’s Saloon hosts 3rd annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner
A Thanksgiving plate
Brookridge Heights hosts Thanksgiving dinner