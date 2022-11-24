Hancock’s Little Brother’s Friends of the Elderly holds Thanksgiving dinner

By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 50 free meals were served to seniors at the Church of Resurrection in Hancock and delivered throughout the community.

The event was put on by the Upper Michigan chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly. Included in the Thanksgiving dinner was turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. The meal is an opportunity for seniors who would otherwise be alone on the holiday to socialize.

Volunteers said this is especially important as COVID-19 concerns have eased.

“This is the first holiday meal that we are doing sit-down since COVID, so it’s a big thing for us although the number of sit-downs is not as big. Most people are getting the meals delivered,” LBFE Lead Volunteer Emily Dekker-Fiala said.

The organization is looking for more volunteers to help with the upcoming Christmas holiday dinner. If you would like to volunteer or make a financial donation, click here.

You can also reach the LBFE U.P. Michigan chapter by calling (906) 482-6944.

