Brushes of mixed rain, snow on Turkey Day - gobbled up by sunshine Friday

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly clear then increasing clouds late with patchy frost, fog and drizzle

>Lows: 20s inland / 30s nearshore

Thursday, Thanksgiving: Partial sunshine, overall mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers; west breezes over 20 mph

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts early, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s/50

Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday, December 1st: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow spreading into the afternoon

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; colder

>Highs: 30

