Brushes of mixed rain, snow on Turkey Day - gobbled up by sunshine Friday
Northern Plains system brushes the U.P. Thanksgiving Day with mixed rain and snow, then turning sunnier towards the weekend.
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Tonight: Mostly clear then increasing clouds late with patchy frost, fog and drizzle
>Lows: 20s inland / 30s nearshore
Thursday, Thanksgiving: Partial sunshine, overall mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers; west breezes over 20 mph
>Highs: 40
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts early, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; blustery
>Highs: 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy with above seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 40s/50
Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered snow showers; blustery
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered mixed rain and snow showers
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday, December 1st: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow spreading into the afternoon
>Highs: 40
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; colder
>Highs: 30
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.