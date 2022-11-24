Brookridge Heights hosts Thanksgiving dinner

A Thanksgiving plate
A Thanksgiving plate(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home celebrated Thanksgiving.

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living hosts a Thanksgiving dinner every year. Some residents invite their families for a dinner together provided by the home. This year, the menu included Thanksgiving classics such as mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and of course, turkey.

Brookridge says that the dinner was perfect for residents that could not leave the home.

“A lot of our families are taking their loved ones out of the building and taking them to their own homes for their Thanksgiving meal,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “But not everybody can do that. It’s really nice for us to be able to offer that kind of meal here so if friends and family want to come and dine with their loved one, they can come and do that.”

The next event at Brookridge Heights will be a holiday market on Dec. 17.

