1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect still at large

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 31-year-old Marquette man has died after a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash in Ishpeming, according to City of Ishpeming Police Department.

The City of Ishpeming Police Department was dispatched to 440 Ready Street around 7:14 p.m. This road is also known as BR 28 or County Road.

When they arrived, police said they located the male subject with life-threatening injuries and rendered aid until EMS arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a pickup truck, possible a Ford Super Duty, with damage to the front grill on the passenger side, as well as damage to the headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Ishpeming Police Department.

The City of Ishpeming Police Department said it was assisted on scene by MSP Negaunee Post, MSP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, City of Negaunee Police Department, Ishpeming City Fire Department and UP Health System EMS.

