U.P. organizations prepare for Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 29th is this year’s “Giving Tuesday,” known around the world as a day for helping others. U.P. organizations are taking part in this activity once again.

United Way of Marquette County Program Coordinator Holly Michelin said the organization relies on community generosity to operate year-round.

“The money goes directly into local non-profits and really impacts those that are your friends and neighbors, and you may not even realize it,” Michelin said.

Michelin said giving back impacts a significant number of people right here.

“It impacts one on average one and four Marquette County residents, so these are people around you that are benefiting from all these programs,” said Michelin.

If you aren’t able to make a monetary donation, Michelin said another great option is to donate your time to groups such as Yoopers united. Meanwhile, the Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy has a full day of events to celebrate the global holiday.

“Coffee and birding at the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve, and at noon we are also going to do a Facebook live hike at our brand-new dead river community forest. Then at 5 pm we will be doing a little campfire chat, and again this is going to be an online live event,” said Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy Executive Director Andrea Denham.

Denham also said one goal for the day is to raise $5,000. She said the help they receive from the community has long been critical to the work they do in the U.P.

“We protect critical conservation areas across the upper peninsula, we’ve been doing it for almost 25 years and today we’ve protected over 7,000 ackers of land in the upper peninsula,” Denham said.

If you are interested in donating your money, online donations are available for United Way of Marquette County and Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy.

