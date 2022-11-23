Two Marquette-based winners recognized in 2022 Governor’s Service Awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 46 winners of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards have been announced.

Two recipients are based in Marquette. One, an educational agency and the other, a devoted volunteer. Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Committee won the Youth Services Award.

Director Erich Zigler said the 50-member group helps high school students make the best career decisions.

“Students have gained additional opportunities, the number of students in CTE has increased and really the overall technical education is in a better place because of CTE,” Zigler said.

MARESA is the only intermediary district in the U.P. that does not collect a CTE millage. Despite the lack of revenue, CTE Committee Chair Stu Bradley said it provides the largest and most diverse array of CTE programs.

“Probably one of our biggest achievements is assisting in the creation of the middle college. The middle college started shortly after our committee was created in 2014. It really started with students from Negaunee involved in welding and Marquette involved in healthcare and now it’s expanded to 12 to 14 different programs,” Bradley said.

Meanwhile, Marquette resident Lorana Jinkerson won an Environmental Impact Award. She began her journey with the North Country Trail Association in the mid-2000s and has led in volunteer service since.

“For example, on the Mackinac Bridge, you can only hike that one day a year. I worked with the bridge authority so that on the back of the certificate you receive when you walk that it says you have walked 5 miles of the North Country National Scenic Trail,” Jinkerson said.

Jinkerson also built relationships with private landowners to establish off-road trail sections for NCT hikers and, worked with the Marquette community to establish interpretive signage along the trail.

“By donating to the trail and working on it, everyone who comes and uses the trail I’m connected to and it becomes a big family,” Jinkerson said.

The Governor’s Service Awards recognized those who go above and beyond since 1994. To find the full list of winners, click here.

