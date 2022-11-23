Thanksgiving travel kicks off

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Highways have seen steady traffic Wednesday as Thanksgiving travelers hit the road.

Michigan State Police Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said while the weather conditions are looking favorable, that doesn’t mean there won’t be delays.

“We don’t have to worry too much about snowy, slushy ice roads, but that doesn’t mean you can let your guard down,” Lt. Giannunzio said. “We need to make sure we are slowing our speeds down and giving some extra time because our roads are going to be packed.”

Lt. Giannunzio said most of the crashes today and on Thanksgiving Day are caused by distracted drivers.

“A large majority of traffic crashes that we are seeing across the country, in the state are caused solely because somebody is not paying good enough attention to what they are supposed to be doing,” Giannunzio said.

K.I. Sawyer International Airport Director Duane DuRay said airlines are having to be flexible as they deal with increased traffic.

“Plan accordingly, book ahead, check your flights and be prepared there might be changes,” DuRay said. “The airlines are still struggling with the pilot shortage and resource shortages and with that, there are going to be flight changes.”

DuRay said booking a flight for this weekend is going to be very difficult as many flights have already filled up.

Delta county airport manager Andrea Nummilien said flights for today are all booked up as well.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.