Staying healthy this holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday season is here.

As people start traveling and gathering in large groups, health authorities would like to remind people that COVID-19, influenza, and RSV outbreaks are on the rise. Experts say that to prevent these diseases from spreading, folks can wash their hands often and avoid touching their eyes, mouth, and nose.

The best way to protect yourself, however, is by staying home if you are sick.

“The most important thing is if you’re sick, stay home,” said Robert Van Howe, Dickinson-Iron District Health Department and Western Upper Peninsula Health Department provisional medical director. “If you’re sick, wear a mask. You don’t want to be spreading this to people who can’t fight off infection as well as you can. If you’re someone whose immune system is compromised, you want to be very careful.”

Experts also would like to remind people to be aware of food-borne illnesses at their holiday parties this season. Do not leave food at room temperature for a long time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.