Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident

One player is charged with a felony.
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the...
By Krystle Holleman and Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Seven players on the Michigan State University football team are now charged in connection with the altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium on October 29.

In a statement sent to News 10 from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office

  • Khary Crump, red-shirt sophomore CB
    • One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony
  • Itayvion Brown, red-shirt sophomore LB
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Angelo Grose, junior safety
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Justin White, red-shirt junior CB
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Brandon Wright, senior DE
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Zion Young, freshman DE
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Jacoby Windmon, senior LB/DE
    • One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

The day after the incident, Brown, Crump, Grose, and Young were suspended indefinitely. At a press conference the following day, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said he expected the four to be charged.

On Nov. 1, four more Spartans were suspended indefinitely by Michigan State Athletics: White, Windmon, Wright, and Malcolm Jones. Jones was not charged per the media release from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both Harbaugh and MSU head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media following the incident.

