Salvation Army of Marquette County serves nearly 100 Thanksgiving lunches

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrated Thanksgiving Wednesday with a special luncheon.

Nearly 100 thanksgiving lunches were served, and Captain Matthew Darrow said the non-profit is celebrating the holiday early by filling plates with turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings.

“This is us giving back to the community of Marquette letting them know that we are thankful to serve them. It lets people know that there are others out there who will take time out of their day to serve them a wholesome meal and remind them that Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks,” Darrow said.

James Gallant, a Skandia resident, attended the meal. He said he’s not only thankful for the Salvation Army but other services in Marquette as well.

“In Marquette, we have a wellness task force that I’m working with and we’re hoping to help people with issues they have in their lives,” Gallant said.

Gallant also said he enjoyed the Thanksgiving lunch, especially the dessert.

“I would have to say the pumpkin pie is the best part of today’s meal,” Gallant said.

Lorna Addison, advisory board chair for the Salvation Army of Marquette County said the event is an example of what the organization does best.

“We’re giving of ourselves, of our time. We give in any way we can to make the season easier for the people who are having a hard time right now. At the Salvation Army we’re all about giving so it really isn’t any different today than any other day when you come down to it,” Addison said.

The Salvation Army is closed on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Social service offices will reopen on the following Monday, Nov. 28.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.