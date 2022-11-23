Salvation Army of Marquette County holds its second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular

Tree
Tree(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit.

Salvation Army of Marquette County is hosting its second annual Christmas tree contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers will vote on trees at 11 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.

Organizers also say that People’s State Bank in Munising has even joined the fun.

“Last year we did it with businesses and everyone said it would be really fun to incorporate the kids. So, we thought wow high school students, they would be really awesome at this, so we pitched it to them this fall, and they all jumped in and said absolutely and here we are 11 decorated trees,” U.P. region development director Cari Detmers said.

If you are interested in voting online, click here. You have until December 10th to vote.

