Pre-Black Friday shopping deals
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon scoured the internet so you don’t have to
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gone are the days of waiting outside of Best Buy at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving to score a deal on a new TV.
Most online retailers offer Black Friday deals all week (or month) long.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon put together a list of items that she thinks will be popular gifts this year and are being offered at a large discount.
Included, but not limited to, are a hoverboard, portable mini projector, robot vacuum, and an InstantPot.
You can find Trudgeon’s full Amazon list here, though the retail giant isn’t the only one slashing prices ahead of the holidays.
Trudgeon says online marketplace Etsy is offering up to 60% off many items which includes personalized gifts.
