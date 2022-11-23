Pre-Black Friday shopping deals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gone are the days of waiting outside of Best Buy at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving to score a deal on a new TV.

Most online retailers offer Black Friday deals all week (or month) long.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon put together a list of items that she thinks will be popular gifts this year and are being offered at a large discount.

Included, but not limited to, are a hoverboard, portable mini projector, robot vacuum, and an InstantPot.

Tia Trudgeon puts together a list of the best deals for popular Christmas gift items on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

You can find Trudgeon’s full Amazon list here, though the retail giant isn’t the only one slashing prices ahead of the holidays.

Trudgeon says online marketplace Etsy is offering up to 60% off many items which includes personalized gifts.

Tia Trudgeon searches the internet for the best deals ahead of Black Friday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.