Pre-Black Friday shopping deals

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon scoured the internet so you don’t have to
Tia Trudgeon searches for popular items at a deal on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.
Tia Trudgeon searches for popular items at a deal on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gone are the days of waiting outside of Best Buy at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving to score a deal on a new TV.

Most online retailers offer Black Friday deals all week (or month) long.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon put together a list of items that she thinks will be popular gifts this year and are being offered at a large discount.

Included, but not limited to, are a hoverboard, portable mini projector, robot vacuum, and an InstantPot.

Tia Trudgeon puts together a list of the best deals for popular Christmas gift items on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

You can find Trudgeon’s full Amazon list here, though the retail giant isn’t the only one slashing prices ahead of the holidays.

Trudgeon says online marketplace Etsy is offering up to 60% off many items which includes personalized gifts.

Tia Trudgeon searches the internet for the best deals ahead of Black Friday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
A white pick up appeared to be hauling a flatbed trailer with equipment when the trailer rolled...
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday
Police arrest Gogebic County domestic disturbance suspect after car chase

Latest News

Songs for the Journey concert
GLRC, Cedar Tree Institute to hold ‘Songs for the Journey’ concert
Sunrise photo
Finding gratitude through photography
Black Friday deals on personalized gifts at Etsy.com
Pre-Black Friday Shopping Deals
Tia Trudgeon searches for popular items at a deal on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.
Pre-Black Friday shopping deals