Pleasant day before some light precip on Thanksgiving

Conditions will be really nice today for holiday travel across the region! A front moves in tomorrow with a little moisture. Drizzle develops during the day along the front with some isolated snow flurries behind it by the evening. This will cause roads to become a little slick by the evening. Friday into Saturday conditions look good. Another front will bring some rain across the area on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Thanksgiving: Cloudy with patchy drizzle during the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Isolated snow showers north during the morning and clouds decreasing

>Highs: Mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 40s, low 50s central

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of light rain in the east and a mixture in the west

>Highs: Mid 30s

Monday: Isolated snow showers north and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mixture

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

