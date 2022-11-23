Not your Auntie’s Casserole: Chef Nathan Mileski shows you unique Thanksgiving appetizers

How to make an elote-inspire veggie dip and a flavor-packed cranberry salsa on Upper Michigan Today episode 168
Chef Nathan Mileski shows Upper Michigan Today how to make an elote-inspired dip.
Chef Nathan Mileski shows Upper Michigan Today how to make an elote-inspired dip.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and Upper Michigan Today has much to be grateful for!

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of gratitude and a prompt to get you journaling.

The two also update you on the status of student loan repayments, Marquette’s free after 3 winter parking rule, and the Negaunee Miners’ position in the Division 6 state finals.

Gratitude, student loans, winter parking, and the Negaunee Miners.

Plus... Chef Nathan Mileski of Focus Restaurant Concepts (Border Grill and YoopCoop) wants to help you wow your whole family with a unique appetizer for your Thanksgiving dinner.

And you won’t have to feel guilty about overeating this one.

This elote-inspired veggie dip comes together with pureed chickpeas, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lime, and cilantro.

Chef Nathan Mileski shows Upper Michigan Today how to make an elote-inspired veggie dip.

For another option that really packs a punch, try this cranberry salsa. It’s sweet, sour, salty, and spicy thanks to the roasted jalapeno, roasted garlic, roasted onions, yellow apples, and lime juice.

This cranberry salsa is sweet, sour, salty, and spicy!

Of course... a taste test.

Tia and Elizabeth taste-test Chef Nate's cranberry salsa.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
A white pick up appeared to be hauling a flatbed trailer with equipment when the trailer rolled...
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday
Police arrest Gogebic County domestic disturbance suspect after car chase

Latest News

Tia and Elizabeth taste-test Chef Nate's cranberry salsa.
Thanksgiving Day Appetizers with Chef Nathan Mileski
Chef Nathan Mileski chops an apple for cranberry salsa.
Thanksgiving Day Appetizers: cranberry salsa
Songs for the Journey concert
GLRC, Cedar Tree Institute to hold ‘Songs for the Journey’ concert
Chef Nathan Mileski shows Upper Michigan Today how to make an elote-inspired dip.
Thanksgiving Day appetizers: elote corn dip