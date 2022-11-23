Not your Auntie’s Casserole: Chef Nathan Mileski shows you unique Thanksgiving appetizers
How to make an elote-inspire veggie dip and a flavor-packed cranberry salsa on Upper Michigan Today episode 168
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and Upper Michigan Today has much to be grateful for!
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of gratitude and a prompt to get you journaling.
The two also update you on the status of student loan repayments, Marquette’s free after 3 winter parking rule, and the Negaunee Miners’ position in the Division 6 state finals.
Plus... Chef Nathan Mileski of Focus Restaurant Concepts (Border Grill and YoopCoop) wants to help you wow your whole family with a unique appetizer for your Thanksgiving dinner.
And you won’t have to feel guilty about overeating this one.
This elote-inspired veggie dip comes together with pureed chickpeas, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lime, and cilantro.
For another option that really packs a punch, try this cranberry salsa. It’s sweet, sour, salty, and spicy thanks to the roasted jalapeno, roasted garlic, roasted onions, yellow apples, and lime juice.
Of course... a taste test.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.
