Not your Auntie’s Casserole: Chef Nathan Mileski shows you unique Thanksgiving appetizers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and Upper Michigan Today has much to be grateful for!

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of gratitude and a prompt to get you journaling.

The two also update you on the status of student loan repayments, Marquette’s free after 3 winter parking rule, and the Negaunee Miners’ position in the Division 6 state finals.

Plus... Chef Nathan Mileski of Focus Restaurant Concepts (Border Grill and YoopCoop) wants to help you wow your whole family with a unique appetizer for your Thanksgiving dinner.

And you won’t have to feel guilty about overeating this one.

This elote-inspired veggie dip comes together with pureed chickpeas, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lime, and cilantro.

For another option that really packs a punch, try this cranberry salsa. It’s sweet, sour, salty, and spicy thanks to the roasted jalapeno, roasted garlic, roasted onions, yellow apples, and lime juice.

Of course... a taste test.

Tia and Elizabeth taste-test Chef Nate's cranberry salsa.

