Negaunee students perform Thanksgiving songs for local seniors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students started their morning by spreading love to a nearby apartment complex.

The kindergarteners from Lakeview Elementary performed three songs for seniors at Lakeview Apartments. The students also hand-made their own special thanksgiving hats. Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Natalie Baroni said the goal of this performance is to show students how to give thanks.

“I just think that it’s important to instill in our kids showing kindness to others whenever they can in spreading thanks for everything they’re thankful for. We thank Lakeview apartments and community members here for welcoming us and Happy Thanksgiving,” Baroni said.

Baroni hopes to continue the performances with each class throughout the years.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.