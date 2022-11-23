Negaunee students perform Thanksgiving songs for local seniors

Lakeview students performing for local apartment complex
Lakeview students performing for local apartment complex
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students started their morning by spreading love to a nearby apartment complex.

The kindergarteners from Lakeview Elementary performed three songs for seniors at Lakeview Apartments. The students also hand-made their own special thanksgiving hats. Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Natalie Baroni said the goal of this performance is to show students how to give thanks.

“I just think that it’s important to instill in our kids showing kindness to others whenever they can in spreading thanks for everything they’re thankful for. We thank Lakeview apartments and community members here for welcoming us and Happy Thanksgiving,” Baroni said.

Baroni hopes to continue the performances with each class throughout the years.

