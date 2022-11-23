Negaunee Football prepares for GR West Catholic

Falcons running back Kloska is dangerous
Football
Football(MGN)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to getting ready for Grand Rapids West Cathloic in the Division Six State Football Final Friday in Detroit.

The Miners took advantage of the Superior Dome turf Tuesday afternoon to practice kickoff returns, defense and more. The Falcons fullback is Tim Kloska. Kloska gained 330 yards and scored five touchdowns in West Catholic’s 33-14 win over previously undefeated Clinton in a semifinal Saturday. Even though the Falcons run a lot of four receiver sets, Kloska willl see the football a lot.

“They’ll spread you out, but give you some horizontaly or vertically,” said Negaunee Coach Paul Jacobson. “Their strong suit right now is their running back. He’s going to Air Force from my understanding. He’s solid. They’re very similar to Gladstone in a lot of senses, may not throw the ball as much as Gladstone does.”

“They’ve changed it up through some different games,” says Negaunee Lineman Tom McCollum. “They’ve never seen an “I” team. And we’re just preparing for everything. We’ve seen a lot of different fronts throughout the year. And just looking for whatever they throw at us, we’ll be ready for.”

Kickoff from Ford Field Friday is 4:30pm. You can watch the game on Bally Sports Detroit. WLUC-TV will have highlights and post game reaction on Friday’s Late News.

