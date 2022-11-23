Negaunee businesses support local high school football

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners High School football team is off to the state finals this week.

Local businesses are coming together to help fund the trip. Businesses and community members have been donating money to the Negaunee High School Booster Club to help fund the team’s upcoming trip to ford field.

Nearly $20,000 has been raised so far, which will cover travel, lodging and food costs. The Negaunee High School Booster Club President Dawn Evans said the support has been overwhelming.

“This has been really emotional actually to be on this side of what’s happening. To be able to see the support and the outpour has been breathtaking. I mean, there has been so much love poured into the Negaunee Miner football team for what’s about to happen this weekend,” Evans said.

One supporting business is Smarty’s Saloon which donated one thousand dollars to the cause. The Saloon’s Owner, Scott Soeltner said it’s an exciting time for everyone.

“There’s a lot of community support for these boys. These boys have worked their butts off and we just want to see them go down there and do their best. You know hats off to all the boys and the team and coaches and the coaching staff and all the parents,” Soeltner said.

Soeltner said the community coming together like this represents the U.P. Evans and Soeltner gave some final words to the team before they head out tomorrow.

“You guys go down there, do your best, kick butt and bring home the title. We’re all proud of you. We’re all pulling for you,” Soeltner said.

“Hang in there boys play tough. Do your thing and play your game and you know I’m going to say go Negaunee, go,” Evans said.

The Miners will be leaving at 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning from the high school football stadium. Evans encourages people to come out and see the team off.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.