Marquette DDA ‘Free After 3′ program on now through Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has brought back its Free After 3:00 p.m. parking campaign.

After 3:00 p.m., parking in downtown Marquette is free now through Christmas.

The pay-by-plate parking and the passport parking app are still available but after three you can park free and enjoy the downtown businesses. The DDA says it’s an effort to encourage shopping local.

“We do this, the free after three program, to try and bring those people downtown and help out these businesses because it’s very important to keep this money circulating within the community instead of going off somewhere else,” said Michael Bradford, Marquette DDA business outreach/promotions director.

The DDA is also encouraging the public to shop locally during Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday.

