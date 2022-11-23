Marquette County Sheriff appointed to second term as MCOLES Chairman

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - At their November meeting Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt was elected to his second term as chairman of The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES).

MCOLES executes its statutory responsibility to promote public safety in Michigan by setting standards for selection, employment, licensing, license revocation, and funding in law enforcement and criminal justice, in both the public and private sectors.

Under its authority, MCOLES provides leadership and support to the criminal justice community throughout Michigan.

The appointments to this board are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Sheriff Zyburt was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in January 2018.

Also, elected was Wyoming Michigan Chief of Police Kim Koster as Vice Chair.

