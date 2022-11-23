Man sentenced in slayings of Detroit-area father, teen son

A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings of a southeastern Michigan man and his teenage son has been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison
Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings of a southeastern Michigan man and his teenage son has been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison.

Fadi Zeineh, 21, was sentenced Tuesday by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews, who told Zeineh he had caused irreparable pain and that his actions had hardened her heart, the Livingston Daily reported.

“The best word for today is agony. The whole situation is a senseless waste," Matthews said.

Zeineh pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2020 killings of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father, Keith Stamper, 43.

After they were shot in their South Lyon home, northwest of Detroit, Dylan Stamper was pronounced dead at the scene, while his father died in a hospital about a month later.

Tuesday's sentencing hearing was filled with an outpouring of anger, tears and sadness during testimony from those whose lives have been shattered by two murders.

Sharma Daniels, Kevin Stamper’s sister and Dylan’s aunt, told the court that what Zeineh “took is irreplaceable."

“He killed my family and drove away with no second thought," she said via a livestream at the sentencing as her mother sat next to her.

Anthony Marshall Porter, 28, is charged in connection with the incident with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, The Oakland Press of Pontiac reported last month.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
A white pick up appeared to be hauling a flatbed trailer with equipment when the trailer rolled...
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday
Police arrest Gogebic County domestic disturbance suspect after car chase

Latest News

Kyra Harris Bolden
Whitmer appoints first Black woman to Michigan’s top court
Michigan State Capitol building
Flip of Michigan legislature highlights role of fair maps
Elizabeth Clement
Clement picked by Michigan Supreme Court as chief justice
Regulators approve $30.5M electric rate hike for DTE Energy