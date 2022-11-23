Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority 5-year recreation plan now available

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail might look a little different in the coming years.

A draft of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority’s five-year recreation plan is now available. The public can review it and make comments until Dec. 21. Some changes that the plan details include paving more of the trail and expansion of the trail.

Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority says trail expansion is especially important as the trail gains popularity.

“This has become a well-used trail,” said Carol Fulsher, Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority administrator. “Our numbers continually climb, especially during the pandemic and afterward now. Trails are becoming important for physical and mental health.”

To review the draft of the plan, folks can find printed copies in the Marquette, Ishpeming, and Negaunee public libraries, or click here.

Comments can be delivered to the IOHRA office at 102 W. Washington Street, #232, Marquette, by email at ironoreheritage@gmail.com, phone at 906-235-2923, or through the Iron Ore Heritage Trail website.

