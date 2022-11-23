GLRC, Cedar Tree Institute to hold ‘Songs for the Journey’ concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Cedar Tree Institute will hold a benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The event will take place at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier will be performing with Jaime Harris. Gauthier has songs featured in the show ‘Yellowstone’ and staff at GLRC say she has a personal connection to the organization’s mission.

“She herself is living in recovery so a lot of her songs really focus on what life is and what she sees in life. But she likes to tie it all together with the theme of love,” GLRC Community Relations and Marketing Director Amy Poirier said.

The event is open to the public, there will be no ticket sales, but donations will be accepted at the door or online.

