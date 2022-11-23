give906 encourages Yoopers to give locally this Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Giving Tuesday is coming up next week.

Following the consumer-driven Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a day to kick off the giving season by giving back to your community. Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development created a giving guide called #give906 to help Yoopers decide how to help their communities. The guide explains what charitable organizations are doing to meet critical needs in the U.P. and how you can help.

Organizers say you can get involved without donating money.

“[Giving Tuesday] goes far beyond what we donate from our pockets,” said Taylor Olson-Brutto, Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development outreach coordinator. “It’s what we give of ourselves, volunteering, showing up for our neighbors and our community, and making where we live a better place.”

You can access the #give906 Giving Guide here.

