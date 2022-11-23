Finding gratitude through photography

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Carolyn St. Cyr has been taking photos for over ten years.

“I have many favorites, I’m just sometimes surprised, when I get out and play with the camera and then all of a sudden have a picture that I have no idea that’s what it’s going to look like.”

St. Cyr says she’s not a professional photographer, she takes pictures as a hobby. In fact, she’s taken thousands of pictures since she first picked up a camera in 2010.

Watching her prepare to capture a sunrise - it’s clear, she doesn’t do it for the title - it’s simply a passion. And it’s a passion she enjoys sharing with others. Often posting her pictures to social media, along with an uplifting message.

St. Cyr said, “I just started taking pictures and posting them and putting positive messages and especially during COVID, I ramped it up more. It was nice to get out of the house, because we were all, you know quarantined and homebound and I just enjoyed bring light and joy to other people.”

Water marked with MD Superior Photos, a nod to her parents Marion and Dewey who have both passed away, her mission is personal. She also lost her son Jimmy in 2018 to suicide.

The photos, the process, it all helps her stay grounded, stay grateful and it makes her feel a little closer to those she’s lost.

“Parents are supposed to pass before you and children are not supposed to pass before their parents,” said Cyr, “so that was a tougher loss.”

“But he’s with me every day when I take pictures. When I smile, taking pictures with every new memory that I have and I’m just so grateful I was take pictures when he was so active in high school. And I have so many photographs because I was practicing, and he loved it.”

She hopes her photos and her messages help others that may be going through a tough time. Knowing that she might be brightening someone’s day - well, it brightens hers and keeps her going.

“I think for me, there’s no doubt I’m grateful for my family and friends, for my health. I think it changes in some ways, but for the most part, when I’m taking pictures and I look at nature and I see the beauty... it makes me just remember the simple things in life. Like even today, I would say I’m just grateful for food, clothing and shelter.”

And sometimes that’s enough - to just be grateful for the simple things. To take each sunrise as an opportunity to spread a little love - not as a professional - but as a fellow human, who understands love, loss and finding gratitude.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.