Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award

Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022.
Kim Harder Webb (right) stands with U.P. Realtors board member Carrie Toretta-Partello (left),...
Kim Harder Webb (right) stands with U.P. Realtors board member Carrie Toretta-Partello (left), the individual who nominated Harder Webb.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022.

She’s the first U.P. realtor to ever win the award. She was nominated for her work with the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum. As part of the award, the museum will receive a $2,500 grant.

“I was in awe with it and was so grateful. I never expected anything like this,” Harder Webb said.

The U.P. Real Estate Board also awarded the children’s museum $1,000 for Harder Webb’s award. The museum will use it for new exhibits for children.

