Dickinson County Community Chorus prepares for first Christmas concert since 2019

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Chorus is preparing for its first Christmas concert since 2019. Eighty adult singers and 30 children rehearsed for the concert Tuesday night.

This is the first Christmas concert the group has put on in three years. Both singers and community members say they are excited about its return.

“It opens the season. Everyone looks forward to this as the opening of the Christmas season. Our group has been in this community for 56 years. It is something people really enjoy coming to year after year,” said Crystal Hogan, Dickinson County Community Chorus Principal Director.

The concert is next Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT at Kingsford High School. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

