Delta County community members give thanks this Thanksgiving

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People rush in and out of grocery stores to get the final pieces for their Thanksgiving feast. But the holiday is more than just delicious food. It’s about taking time to remember all we have.

“A lot of things this year, but especially my loving family great group of friends my wonderful job and all my coworkers,” said Matthew Meerstein, the front-end manager at Elmer’s County Market. “Little side note, a little less serious, the ability to grow such a nice beard.”

“I’m grateful to be in a place where the people are so sincere and earnest,” said Nick, who is visiting from Vermont. “I’m grateful to be here as an architect and civil engineer doing a heavy machinery operating course. And I appreciate all the support from the people up here.”

“My mom has an autoimmune disease and she ended up with COVID and got blood clots in her lungs. We didn’t know if she was going to make it. Definitely, she would be a big thing. I’m just thankful she’s alive this year,” said Vonnie Bruce, the adoption specialist and foster coordinator at the Delta Animal Shelter.

“I am thankful for my best friend Ash and I am very grateful for the Bobaloon’s crew and what we are able to accomplish here every single day,” said Ukiah Penegor, a cook at Bobaloon’s.

“I love our small community. On a personal note, I went to pay my auto insurance and I had an auto problem. They suggested somebody so I was able to go to that person and get my problem fixed within a day. That’s a small town for you and I love that,” said Kate Oman, the gallery director at the Bonifas Arts Center.

“I’m all about women empowerment and we are a strong group of women, and we really hold the community down at the shelter. So, I definitely think that would be a big thing I’m thankful for,” said Bruce.

So this Thanksgiving, pause and share what you’re thankful for with the people who mean the most.

