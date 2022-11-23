Church hosts gathering in remembrance of Ukrainian Holodomor

Millions of Ukrainians died during the Holodomor, or Great Famine in Ukraine from 1932 to 1933.
Ukraine candle
Ukraine candle(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents gathered at Crossroads Christian Fellowship on Tuesday in remembrance of the Holodomor.

In addition to singing traditional Ukrainian folk songs at Tuesday’s gathering, attendees also learned of the Holodomor and took time to reflect in silence.

The Holodomor, or the Great Famine took place in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933.

It began after Soviet Leader Joseph Stalin collectivized farms across the USSR, taking land from Ukrainian farmers. The Holodomor intensified after Stalin eventually denied food access altogether to Ukrainian towns and villages. It resulted in the death of millions of Ukrainians.

In Ukraine, the Holodomor is remembered on the fourth Saturday of November. Event Coordinator Karen Liimatta said she decided to do it before Saturday because it aligns with the week of Thanksgiving.

“Given that Saturday is during our Thanksgiving weekend, we wanted to do this a little bit early,” Liimatta said. “We just thought it was a good time before everyone goes and gives thanks and gratitude to remember those who are less fortunate and events that have been a tragedy.”

Liimata said she wants those in attendance to remember that Ukrainians are still suffering amidst the country’s conflict with Russia. Liimata added she wanted those who attended to understand that suffering like this can occur even in times of peace.

“We want people to remember the events that are going on in Ukraine and we would also like to draw attention to the fact that there is suffering in Ukraine because of the current war,” Liimata said.

She continued, “However, there was peace at the time of the Holodomor and just because there is peace or an absence of conflict does not necessarily mean that suffering is going to end.”

