Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to MSHS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual Thanksgiving fundraiser at Marquette Senior High School is all set to begin Thursday morning.

The Turkey Trot is an event that benefits the Marquette School Orchestra. The race will begin at the high school and goes along the 5k and 10k bike paths in Marquette before returning to the high school.

MSHS Orchestra Teacher Eric Marta said the event is a good way to start your turkey day.

“It is just a really wholesome and positive event,” Marta said. “We don’t time any of the running and a lot of people just come and walk it, relax and enjoy the good company.”

Those interested in participating can sign up at 8 a.m. outside of Marquette Senior High School. If you can’t attend and would still like to make a donation to the orchestra, visit its website and click the donate button.

