Woodland Elementary hosts Thanksgiving parade

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Woodland Elementary students had their very own Thanksgiving parade on Tuesday.

In class this week, students created animal balloons after reading the book “Balloons over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet.

The book shows the early stage of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students put what they learned into practice, creating animal balloons to show off to the school.

“Teamwork is a big thing; the design process is big for STEM. They also learn how to persevere when something doesn’t go correct and working through their challenges,” said Ashley Burkman, Woodland Elementary third grade teacher.

This is the second year of the parade and staff look to continue the tradition in the future. TV6′s Clint McLeod was welcomed as grand marshal after teaching some of the students about public speaking.

TV6's Clint McLeod and Woodland Elementary 4th grade students (WLUC)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.