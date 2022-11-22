Weather conditions to cooperate for Thanksgiving travel

Any lingering snow showers will come to an end overnight tonight. Mostly sunny skies are then ahead for Wednesday, making for ideal travel conditions. Highs will reach well into the 30s. For Thanksgiving Day, we could see some light rain in the afternoon, but it won’t amount to much at all. We could see drizzle or flurries for Black Friday as well, especially the further north you are, but for those who do see precipitation, it will remain very light. We’re back to sunshine for Saturday, with highs reaching well into the 40s.

Tonight: Becoming clear, with areas of patchy fog.

>Lows: 20s for most, teens for interior locations, 30s for Keweenaw county

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 30s

Thursday/Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, with isolated light rain or drizzle possible during the afternoon. Breezy, with wind gusts to 20 mph.

>Highs: Around 40

Friday: Partly cloudy, with isolated drizzle or flurries possible away from Dickinson county and northeast Wisconsin.

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated rain and snow showers possible.

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.