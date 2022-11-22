The UPside - Nov. 21, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether it’s a fundraiser, benefit, or simple bake sale, you can bet Carmen Kee is baking up some delicious treats to show support.

Some days, Kee will bake goodies and drops them off at a random downtown business. She calls it “Random Treat Day”. Kee has also been involved as a caregiver for her sister for over 20 years and has been her primary care giver since 2008.

When she’s not baking or taking on the caregiver role, Kee also fosters animals for local shelters and area rescue organizations. Carmen’s first foster was in 2013, which she ended up keeping. Since 2014, Kee has fostered around 80 dogs, while making 4 of them permanent members of her family. Some of the dogs are with her for a few days, some a few months, but she shows them all love while they are with her.

Between the baking and animal rescue, Carmen Kee is helping brighten the lives of humans and animals, which is why Carmen Kee is this week’s upsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

