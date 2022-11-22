Thorne, Kukkonen named CCHA Players of the Week

Thorne had five assists against St. Thomas
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech junior Brett Thorne and freshman Kyle Kukkonen have been named CCHA Players of the Week the league announced on Monday. Thorne is the CCHA Defenseman of the Week and Kukkonen is the CCHA Rookie of the Week.

Brett Thorne had five assists in Tech’s CCHA sweep at St. Thomas over the weekend. He had a career-high four assists Friday, including a helper on Kyle Kukkonen’s game-winning goal. The co-captain added an assist on the first goal Saturday. Thorne leads Tech defensemen with six points in eight games.

Kyle Kukkonen helped lead the Huskies to the sweep with three points on the weekend. Kukkonen had a pair of goals Friday, including the game-winner on the power play in the third period, and added an assist on Tech’s first goal on Saturday. Kukkonen ranks second amongst CCHA rookies with 10 points and is second on the team.

The Huskies are 8-3-2 overall and 4-2-2 in the CCHA. Tech hosts No. 8 Minnesota State this weekend at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

