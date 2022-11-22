Non-profit to raise money for youth center program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County West End Youth Center (MCWEYC) is raising money to foster youth success.

Marquette County West End Youth Center Founder Rose Chivens said her organization is nonprofit certified and approved by the state to raise money.

Chivens wants to build an after-school youth center that helps with homework and feeds kids dinner. She added there is a need in the community for this type of place.

Chivens envisions it eventually featuring a skate park, homework tutors and trampoline courses.

“They need something after school because most of the parents work,” said Chivens. “The kids go home, and they bury themselves in their rooms and computer and games and things like that. So, I’m hoping we can get them to the center.”

You can get in touch with MCWEYC or donate here.

