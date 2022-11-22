Non-profit gives holiday meals to veterans in need

The group gave over 200 turkeys and hams to veterans.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans received a helping hand just in time for the holidays Tuesday afternoon thanks to a Delta County non-profit.

The Community Foundation for Delta County gave out holiday dinner staples at the Escanaba State Fairgrounds Tuesday, handing out over 200 turkeys and hams to veterans.

Foundation member Robert Vandamme says the food is the least they can do for those who put their life at risk to serve our nation.

“We just want the veterans to know how much we respect them and how much they are respected in the community,” Vandamme said. “Anything that we can do, even if it’s just a little here for a meal for Thanksgiving or Christmas, we are very happy to do it.”

To donate or become involved with the community foundation of delta county visit the group’s website for more information.

