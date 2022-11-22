NMU’s Bjorklund earns GLIAC Basketball Player of the Week accolades

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced that Northern Michigan senior guard Max Bjorklund has been honored as GLIAC Player of the Week following week two of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.

Over the three-game weekend for the Wildcats, Max Bjorklund led Northern Michigan to a pair of victories over Minnesota Crookston and Concordia-St. Paul. Bjorklund averaged 25.0 points/game, with a 30-point outing against Crookston on 11-18 shooting and a 34-point outburst against Concordia on 13-22 shooting. On the season, he is first in the GLIAC in points per game (24.2), points per 40 minutes (29.8), and field goals made (42). His 24.2 PPG average is good for 12th in the country while his 122 total points is currently tops in the Division II nation.

